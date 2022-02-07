Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 1,881 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,938 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $17,938,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 790.8% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,436,000 after acquiring an additional 106,440 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after buying an additional 73,969 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $154.25 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.55 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.80.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
- PayPal Selloff Creates a Stock Worth Paying For
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.