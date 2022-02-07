Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 1,881 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,938 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $17,938,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 790.8% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,436,000 after acquiring an additional 106,440 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after buying an additional 73,969 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $154.25 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.55 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.80.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.