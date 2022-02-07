Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Asset Management Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,373,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $14,299,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $162.90 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.18.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

