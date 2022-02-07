Rivulet Capital LLC Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rivulet Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,313,035 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,073,600 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 6.8% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rivulet Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $129,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.3% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $6,767,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Comcast by 615.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,566 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 38,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $49.18 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.