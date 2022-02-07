LNZ Capital LP Takes $993,000 Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000. Sunnova Energy International comprises 1.4% of LNZ Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at about $108,703,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,926,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,542,000 after buying an additional 1,227,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,395,000 after purchasing an additional 974,595 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,058,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,941,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,127,000 after buying an additional 535,618 shares during the last quarter.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $40,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $18.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.07. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $55.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOVA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

