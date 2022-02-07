York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 74,089 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 74,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,784,000. KLA accounts for approximately 2.6% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,772,616,000 after acquiring an additional 105,582 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of KLA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,729,000 after acquiring an additional 42,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of KLA by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,325,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,429,000 after acquiring an additional 69,873 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.00.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $379.60 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $273.24 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $407.84 and a 200-day moving average of $373.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.