LNZ Capital LP Makes New Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,294,000. Exelon comprises 19.2% of LNZ Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,354,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after purchasing an additional 272,973 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,321,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,862,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,950,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,351,000 after purchasing an additional 466,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,580,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,423,000 after purchasing an additional 79,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $58.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.09.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,708 shares of company stock worth $18,348,908 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

