Farallon Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Farallon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,600 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $21,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUVB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuvation Bio by 59.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,096,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,307,000 after buying an additional 4,139,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nuvation Bio by 2,065.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after buying an additional 878,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nuvation Bio by 75.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after buying an additional 605,416 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at about $4,346,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Nuvation Bio by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,647,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,669,000 after buying an additional 362,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Oleg Nodelman purchased 185,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $1,422,849.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 295,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $2,879,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvation Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

Shares of NYSE:NUVB opened at $5.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

