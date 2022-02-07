QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,473,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765,525 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $76,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 1,502.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,648,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,163 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 22,677 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in QIAGEN by 9.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,381,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,910,000 after buying an additional 113,787 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in QIAGEN by 42.1% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after buying an additional 351,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in QIAGEN by 12.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $49.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.10. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

