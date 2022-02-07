Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Bought by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 696.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,992,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742,250 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $50,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $10.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -51.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $53.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

In related news, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $590,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

