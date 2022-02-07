MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) will post sales of $5.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MDxHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.08 million and the lowest is $5.30 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MDxHealth will report full year sales of $21.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.60 million to $22.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $27.64 million, with estimates ranging from $26.30 million to $28.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MDxHealth.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDXH. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MDxHealth in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on MDxHealth in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on MDxHealth in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

MDxHealth stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21. MDxHealth has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17.

MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

