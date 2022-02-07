Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.50

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 52 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Volta Inc - Class A alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 44.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Inc - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Inc - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.