ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85-1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

Shares of ON opened at $57.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on ON. Raymond James lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.72.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets.

