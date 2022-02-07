Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.24 Million

Brokerages expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to announce sales of $10.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.07 million. TransAct Technologies reported sales of $7.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year sales of $38.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.33 million to $38.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $55.92 million, with estimates ranging from $52.71 million to $59.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TACT shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAct Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

TACT opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.26 million, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.96. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $17.18.

In other TransAct Technologies news, SVP Andrew John Hoffman sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $75,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc purchased 7,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,280 shares of company stock valued at $195,697 over the last quarter. 11.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TACT. Barclays PLC raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TransAct Technologies in the third quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 58.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

