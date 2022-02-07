Farallon Capital Management LLC Buys 406,398 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,311,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,398 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $136,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 39,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

FATE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 34,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,600,550.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $385,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,325,237. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $38.91 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $118.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

