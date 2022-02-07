Farallon Capital Management LLC Has $271.30 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Farallon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 969,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 75,300 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 1.4% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $271,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after buying an additional 57,053 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,204,000 after acquiring an additional 334,739 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.97.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $281.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $324.45 and a 200-day moving average of $311.02. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

