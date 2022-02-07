BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Shares Acquired by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,354,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the quarter. BHP Group comprises about 1.6% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $322,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 145.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,061,121 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $307,238,000 after buying an additional 3,592,478 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at about $49,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1,458.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 935,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after buying an additional 875,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4,541.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 788,804 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,984,000 after buying an additional 771,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 61.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,913 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,167,000 after purchasing an additional 718,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBL opened at $64.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.20. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $69.31.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.50 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

