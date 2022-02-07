Farallon Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,106,706 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,317,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,106,706 shares during the period. Aramark comprises 3.0% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Aramark worth $601,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,624,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,746,000 after acquiring an additional 312,838 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,505,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,063,000 after acquiring an additional 108,155 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,327,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,788,000 after acquiring an additional 194,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,927,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,563,000 after acquiring an additional 474,056 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,073,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,001,000 after acquiring an additional 822,748 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

ARMK opened at $35.76 on Monday. Aramark has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -102.17 and a beta of 1.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -125.71%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

