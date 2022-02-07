Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 0.8% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $58,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after buying an additional 280,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,569,131,000 after buying an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,197,312,000 after buying an additional 164,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after buying an additional 444,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $590.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $243.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $605.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $542.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.