Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 1.1% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $77,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 4.5% during the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 35,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 30.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,502,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,827,000 after acquiring an additional 348,808 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 64.9% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Chubb by 28.4% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 36,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 28.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.31.

NYSE CB opened at $206.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.07 and a 52 week high of $209.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

