Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 522,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,211 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $78,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $145.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.33.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

