Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $1.12 Billion Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,997,634 shares during the period. VICI Properties makes up 2.1% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 0.06% of VICI Properties worth $1,118,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 11,189 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 22.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at about $67,000.

In other news, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 4,400 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $124,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,318 shares of company stock valued at $377,861 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $28.14 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

