Stadion Money Management LLC Sells 950,944 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Stadion Money Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,604,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950,944 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 35.3% of Stadion Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Stadion Money Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $535,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39,060.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,987,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,555 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,320,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,539 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,121,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,662 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,534,000 after acquiring an additional 943,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,663,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $52.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

