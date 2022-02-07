American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 983,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,548 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $166,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AWK opened at $155.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.10 and its 200-day moving average is $174.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.38%.

In related news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

