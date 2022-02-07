Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 9,660 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Cinctive Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,660 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter worth $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the second quarter worth $56,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 291.7% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $89.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $90.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.79, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.49 and a 200 day moving average of $82.49.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

