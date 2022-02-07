Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,417,985 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,125 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $339,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Amundi acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $373,567,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,183 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $141,619,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,258,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,223,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $270.42 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Citigroup lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.43.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

