FIL Ltd Decreases Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,272,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 575,746 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $379,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,315,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,292,000 after buying an additional 41,010 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,092,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 20.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 244,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after buying an additional 41,831 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,562,000 after purchasing an additional 38,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,152,000 after buying an additional 244,450 shares during the period. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $32.80 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BEP shares. CIBC raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

