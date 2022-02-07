Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 155,271 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,913,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 155,271 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.0% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $497,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $127.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $149.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.90. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.18.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.