Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 295,897 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,061,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,897 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $312,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,960,000 after buying an additional 1,265,636 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 350.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,515,000 after buying an additional 764,922 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1,478.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 803,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,650,000 after buying an additional 752,252 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 233.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,459,000 after buying an additional 676,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1,891.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 522,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,092,000 after buying an additional 495,937 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.78.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $137.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.40 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.58.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.