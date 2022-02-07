Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,681,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 46,249 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $210,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.7% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 19.7% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $102.90 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.52.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

