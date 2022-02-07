Voya Investment Management LLC Has $356.68 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 583,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,184 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 0.7% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $356,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ORLY. Stephens increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Edward Jones downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $686.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $646.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $428.79 and a 12 month high of $710.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $670.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $635.67.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total value of $4,834,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,434 shares of company stock worth $13,195,287. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.