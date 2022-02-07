Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will report earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.74. Laredo Petroleum reported earnings of $3.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year earnings of $8.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.16 to $9.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $29.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.35 to $37.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on LPI shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $972,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

LPI stock opened at $70.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.54.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laredo Petroleum (LPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.