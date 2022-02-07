Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Shares Bought by Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,543,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,037 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $21,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 31,861 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 12,653 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 6,257,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,918,000 after buying an additional 41,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $40,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 91,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $1,225,447.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 183,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,760 in the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE:ALTG opened at $13.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $424.60 million, a PE ratio of -16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.16. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

