Polar Capital Holdings Plc Increases Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 992,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $74,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 100.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Encompass Health by 265.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 53.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Shares of EHC opened at $60.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.52. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

