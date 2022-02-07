Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Makes New Investment in Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,127,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,708,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth about $142,253,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth about $50,561,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth about $23,791,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth about $19,933,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth about $19,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

Shares of RSKD stock opened at $6.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.49. Riskified Ltd has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $40.48.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. Riskified had a negative net margin of 66.74% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. The firm had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

