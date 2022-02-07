Polar Capital Holdings Plc Cuts Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 17.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 572,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,205 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 0.6% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $140,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $177.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of -188.52, a P/E/G ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.02 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total transaction of $1,416,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total transaction of $241,566.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,785 shares of company stock worth $32,067,305. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.07.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

