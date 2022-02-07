Polar Capital Holdings Plc Increases Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 42.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,071,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205,726 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $86,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Exelixis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

EXEL opened at $18.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $1,074,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $859,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,236 shares of company stock worth $3,411,996 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

