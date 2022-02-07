Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Buys 512,102 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,354,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512,102 shares during the period. Porch Group makes up about 1.8% of Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned 0.06% of Porch Group worth $94,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at $116,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 33,287 shares of company stock valued at $736,636 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $9.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

