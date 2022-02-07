Founders Financial Alliance LLC Boosts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSM. DZ Bank began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $121.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.94. The stock has a market cap of $627.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $107.58 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

