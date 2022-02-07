Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Has $33.38 Million Stock Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA cut its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 690,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,931 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $33,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Shares of CMCO opened at $44.13 on Monday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average is $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.27%. Columbus McKinnon’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

