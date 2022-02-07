Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Reduces Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 769,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,099 shares during the quarter. HealthEquity comprises about 0.9% of Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $49,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 219.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 29.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In related news, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $258,806.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Adrian T. Dillon bought 12,375 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HQY opened at $54.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -782.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.91.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

