Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Has $190.23 Million Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA trimmed its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,086,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,284 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise comprises approximately 3.6% of Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $190,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,939,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,214,604,000 after acquiring an additional 38,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $1,044,964,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $341,420,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $326,722,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $232,362,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 329,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $61,453,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $36,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and have sold 425,160 shares worth $78,396,779. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXON. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $142.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.47, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.34 and a 200-day moving average of $168.48. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.09 and a 1-year high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

