Frontier (FRONT) Price Tops $0.55

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001283 BTC on popular exchanges. Frontier has a market cap of $43.63 million and approximately $15.42 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00043228 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00110239 BTC.

Frontier Profile

FRONT is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,387,500 coins. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

