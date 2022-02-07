Moonriver Price Hits $107.00 on Major Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $321.92 million and approximately $40.78 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 50.1% against the US dollar. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for $107.00 or 0.00249754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00051495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,083.25 or 0.07196976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00056342 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,737.92 or 0.99759554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00054784 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,257,328 coins and its circulating supply is 3,008,648 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

