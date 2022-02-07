Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) PT Lowered to $13.00

Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $35.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

RDBX has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Redbox from $18.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. began coverage on shares of Redbox in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Redbox from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Redbox from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redbox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 12.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDBX opened at 2.57 on Monday. Redbox has a 1-year low of 2.00 and a 1-year high of 27.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 7.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Redbox stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

About Redbox

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

