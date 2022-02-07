Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Purchases 81,057 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,004 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,057 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $19,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,881,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,951,000 after buying an additional 72,580 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,183,000 after buying an additional 57,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

TCBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Shares of TCBI opened at $67.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.27 and a 1 year high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.