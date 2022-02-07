FIL Ltd Cuts Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

FIL Ltd lowered its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,702,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,291 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada comprises approximately 1.1% of FIL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,000,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNV opened at $133.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.90 and a 200-day moving average of $139.84. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $163.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.24%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.71.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

