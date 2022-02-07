FIL Ltd Lowers Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,036,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,025,103 shares during the period. TC Energy accounts for approximately 0.8% of FIL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. FIL Ltd’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $723,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 18.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 44,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 874,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,248,000 after buying an additional 275,131 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,485,000 after acquiring an additional 139,854 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,307,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,804,000 after acquiring an additional 59,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 42.1% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

NYSE:TRP opened at $50.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $55.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.09.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 180.26%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

