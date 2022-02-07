Leuthold Group LLC Purchases 132 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2,318.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,878,000 after purchasing an additional 75,442 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 83,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 67,158 shares during the period. 50.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $99.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.60 and a 12-month high of $114.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAG shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.