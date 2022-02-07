Leuthold Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in LKQ by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in LKQ by 14.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in LKQ by 1.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 51.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 38.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ stock opened at $55.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.51. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $36.33 and a one year high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

