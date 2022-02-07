Dean Investment Associates LLC Acquires 839 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,058,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,014,000 after acquiring an additional 566,434 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 27,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.71.

NYSE ZBH opened at $122.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.60 and a 1-year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.